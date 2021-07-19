Short Interest in Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Rises By 61.1%

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,225,300 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the June 15th total of 760,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,126.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CMLEF traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.95. 16,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,047. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.61.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMLEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.