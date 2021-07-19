Short Interest in Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Rises By 61.1%

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,225,300 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the June 15th total of 760,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,126.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CMLEF traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.95. 16,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,047. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.61.

Get Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMLEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.