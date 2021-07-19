Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Decreases By 50.2%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ:CHSCP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.87. 6,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,399. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CHS has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $30.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) by 291.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in CHS were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

