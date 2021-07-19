Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Increases By 34.8%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,318,200 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 978,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,182.0 days.

Shares of China Vanke stock remained flat at $$3.15 on Monday. China Vanke has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96.

Get China Vanke alerts:

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.