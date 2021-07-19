Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Increases By 34.8%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,318,200 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 978,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,182.0 days.
Shares of China Vanke stock remained flat at $$3.15 on Monday. China Vanke has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96.
China Vanke Company Profile
