Short Interest in Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Rises By 54.7%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 497,100 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the June 15th total of 321,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 451.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

CPXWF stock remained flat at $$32.50 during trading on Friday. 10,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.81.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

