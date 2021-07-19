Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Rises By 25.5%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BXBLY traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Brambles has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.99.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

