Short Interest in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Decreases By 34.6%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the June 15th total of 218,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,484. The company has a market cap of $82.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

