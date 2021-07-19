Short Interest in Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Declines By 55.6%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKRIY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Ireland Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BKRIY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.82. 6,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,987. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

