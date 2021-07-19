Short Interest in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Grows By 26.0%

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,860,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 15,760,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,509,997 shares of company stock valued at $109,411,655 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avantor by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 42,686 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Avantor by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,093,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,081,000 after acquiring an additional 305,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Avantor by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Avantor stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Avantor has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

