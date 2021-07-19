Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Declines By 43.5%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.0864 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

