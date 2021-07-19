Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $2,000.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Shopify from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,514.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,460.22.

Shopify stock opened at $1,442.63 on Friday. Shopify has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,587.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,326.14. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $179.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06, a P/E/G ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

