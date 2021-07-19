Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $65.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $934.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.27. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $79.81.

Shoe Carnival shares are going to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 20th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO W Kerry Jackson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $747,010.00. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

