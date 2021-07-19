SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,824 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Yatsen were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Yatsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -2.65. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. 86 Research initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

