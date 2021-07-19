SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 55.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Neenah by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Neenah by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In related news, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $25,746.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $29,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NP opened at $49.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.48 million, a PE ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.53. Neenah, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

