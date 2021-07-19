SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 355,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NX opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $795.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.67. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

