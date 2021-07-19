SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,197 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.12. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

