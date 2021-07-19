SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22,876.5% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $36.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.18.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

