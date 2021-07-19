SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 582.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $91,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $80.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.16 and a beta of 1.09. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

