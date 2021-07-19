Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Up 37.3% in June

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SVT stock remained flat at $$8.70 during trading on Friday. 1,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512. Servotronics has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

