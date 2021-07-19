Sentivate (SNTVT) One Day Volume Hits $145,445.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Sentivate has a market cap of $23.92 million and approximately $145,445.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00048298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $251.70 or 0.00795146 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,576,025,428 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.