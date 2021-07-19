Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Down 51.3% in June

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the June 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 438.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 126,003 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 120.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 46,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 401.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 176,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTTR traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,481. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $571.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.10.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTTR. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

