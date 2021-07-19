SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Sold by Harvey Partners LLC

Harvey Partners LLC cut its position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 30.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SecureWorks by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SecureWorks by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,597 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in SecureWorks by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

NASDAQ SCWX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,364. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.08 and a beta of 1.13. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.