Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,389.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,732,820 shares of company stock valued at $972,058,380. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

