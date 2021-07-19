Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,609 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 41,745 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises 2.4% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of SEA worth $234,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SE stock traded up $5.90 on Monday, reaching $273.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,688. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $140.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.28 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $101.70 and a 52 week high of $297.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.58.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.