ScPrime Reaches One Day Volume of $978.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $978.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000557 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00047663 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,213,591 coins and its circulating supply is 36,529,980 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.