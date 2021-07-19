Scotiabank Raises Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$8.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIREF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Birchcliff Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$6.55 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Birchcliff Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.11.

OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.37.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

