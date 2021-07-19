SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SCPL. Truist Securities downgraded shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SciPlay from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SciPlay to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in SciPlay by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in SciPlay during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SciPlay by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in SciPlay by 23.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. 16.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

