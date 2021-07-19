Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,162 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $341.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.88.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

