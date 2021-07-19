Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,657 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,913,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at about $61,590,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Masco by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after buying an additional 921,889 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Masco by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after buying an additional 644,239 shares during the period. Finally, 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at about $36,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,543,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $59.14 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

