Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 2,425.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336,983 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of MannKind worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNKD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,544,000 after purchasing an additional 785,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 548,627 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,955,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,488,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 688,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MannKind has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

