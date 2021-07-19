Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $5.60 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 272.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,697,000 after buying an additional 5,071,445 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,063,000 after buying an additional 1,174,865 shares during the period. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% during the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after buying an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $7,090,909.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,007,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $28,275.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 740,246 shares of company stock valued at $179,848,651. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $250.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.01. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.82.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.74.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.