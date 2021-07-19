Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 509,100 Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 509,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Gogo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gogo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Gogo by 101.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Gogo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gogo by 15.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

