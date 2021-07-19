Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,655 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Scholastic by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,683,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,080,000 after acquiring an additional 500,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,405,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Scholastic by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,934,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,580,000 after acquiring an additional 407,704 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Scholastic by 14.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,324,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,873,000 after acquiring an additional 169,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Scholastic by 93.1% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 205,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $33.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 0.97. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

