Scge Management L.P. Takes $1.32 Million Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

XM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.77. 5,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

