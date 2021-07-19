Scge Management L.P. Buys Shares of 14,293,407 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,293,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,380,000. Coupang makes up 7.9% of Scge Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Scge Management L.P. owned approximately 0.83% of Coupang at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,857,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $39.24. 25,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,522,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.42.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPNG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. reduced their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

