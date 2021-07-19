Sandler Capital Management Boosts Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sandler Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Bio-Techne accounts for about 2.5% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sandler Capital Management owned approximately 0.20% of Bio-Techne worth $29,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,649,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TECH. Argus increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.91.

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $456.18. 1,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,708. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $467.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 101.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $431.01.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,258 shares of company stock valued at $18,941,990 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.