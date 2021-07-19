Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.55

Salt Lake Potash Limited (LON:SO4) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.55 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 305085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.23).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The company has a market capitalization of £138.32 million and a P/E ratio of -34.71.

About Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4)

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Salt Lake Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salt Lake Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.