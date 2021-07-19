salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) SVP Shawn R. Phillips Sells 32,198 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.69. The stock had a trading volume of 487,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,597. The company has a market capitalization of $220.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $183.36 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after buying an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after buying an additional 460,821 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

