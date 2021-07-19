salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) SVP Shawn R. Phillips Sells 32,198 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04.
Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.69. The stock had a trading volume of 487,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,597. The company has a market capitalization of $220.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $183.36 and a 52-week high of $284.50.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
