Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAFE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

SAFE opened at $83.08 on Thursday. Safehold has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52 and a beta of -0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $999,945.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,035,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,933,619.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 253,539 shares of company stock worth $17,940,987. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Safehold by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Safehold by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

