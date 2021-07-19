RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) CEO Lisa W. Wardell Sells 25,437 Shares of Stock

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $941,932.11.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

