Royal Bank of Canada Sells 65,305 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,305 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.30% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $39,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,852,000 after acquiring an additional 60,740 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 621,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,877,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 462,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 400,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDP opened at $87.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.06. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.57 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

