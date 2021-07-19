Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Puma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €100.16 ($117.84).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €101.40 ($119.29) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €95.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion and a PE ratio of 99.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Puma has a 52 week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 52 week high of €104.85 ($123.35).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.