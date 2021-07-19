Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,603 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.46% of G-III Apparel Group worth $35,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIII. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.99. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

