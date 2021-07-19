Royal Bank of Canada Increases Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$39.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RUS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.57.

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$33.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.37. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$16.98 and a 1-year high of C$34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$885.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$826.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 1.9500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.33%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total transaction of C$1,291,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,886 shares in the company, valued at C$4,044,717.18. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920 in the last 90 days.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

