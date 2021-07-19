Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $35,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 587,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 16,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth $32,351,000. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $61.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.10. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. Analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $212,852.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $366,675.00. Insiders sold 53,377 shares of company stock worth $2,959,047 over the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMRC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

