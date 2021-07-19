Royal Bank of Canada Has $36.58 Million Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $36,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $45,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $93,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $50.51 on Monday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

In related news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

