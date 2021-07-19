Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,258 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $36,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Helios Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $75.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.16. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $79.57.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.