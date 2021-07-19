Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) a GBX 8,000 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,053 ($118.28) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,882.78 ($129.12).

JET stock opened at GBX 5,844 ($76.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The company has a market cap of £12.37 billion and a PE ratio of -63.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,451.73. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a fifty-two week high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

