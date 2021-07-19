Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €58.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.82 ($48.03).

BOSS stock opened at €49.87 ($58.67) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €46.00. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €50.08 ($58.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.