Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €58.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.82 ($48.03).

BOSS stock opened at €49.87 ($58.67) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €46.00. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €50.08 ($58.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

