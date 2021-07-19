Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives GBX 327.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 318 ($4.15).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of LON:RR traded up GBX 1.92 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 93.06 ($1.22). 45,676,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.17. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a one year high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76.

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 930 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £976.50 ($1,275.80).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

