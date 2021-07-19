Roger E. Susi Sells 19,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $641,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 56,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,870. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $417.25 million, a PE ratio of 423.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.33.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. IRadimed had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IRadimed by 14.7% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 761,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 97,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 228,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

